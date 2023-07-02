Explosive devices damage properties in Northeast DC, suspects wanted: Police

A bank, sneaker store and grocery were damaged by explosive devices Sunday morning in Northeast D.C., police say.

The first explosive device was detonated by a suspect on the sidewalk outside of the Truist Bank ATM located in the 2300 block of Washington Place at about 4:30 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

About six minutes later, an explosive device was denoted on the sidewalk in front of the doors of the Nike in the 700 block of H Street, police said.

At 4:45 a.m., a “Molotov cocktail-style object” was thrown at the Safeway in the 300 block of 40th Street.

Police believe the suspects were targeting businesses. They drove away from each scene in a vehicle.

All three properties were closed at the time of the explosions and were damaged. No one was injured.

D.C. police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington Field Division is offering a combined $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. They can be contacted by calling 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.