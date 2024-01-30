Northeast DC

‘You just kill him over a car?' Family devastated by DC crime spree killing

Alberto Vasquez died after he was shot Monday night at Third and N streets NE

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter and Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 35-year-old father of two was shot and killed in a Northeast D.C. carjacking as police say one man tore through D.C. and Maryland on an 11-hour crime spree.

Alberto Vasquez grew up in Woodbridge, Virginia, and had moved to D.C. just a few years ago, his heartbroken parents told News4. He was charismatic and funny, and worked for banks and law firms, his parents said.

“He would never hurt anyone,” Vasquez’s father, Jacob Walker, said.

Vasquez was at Third and N streets NE at about 7:15 p.m. Monday when an armed carjacker confronted him and his girlfriend.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“They gave up the keys and, for whatever reason, the guy still shot him and ended up killing my son,” his mother, Antoinette Walker, said.

Police in New Carrollton shot and killed a man suspected in a crime spree that went from D.C. to Prince George’s County to near Baltimore and included a murder, an attempted murder, multiple carjackings and shots fired at police. News4’s Mark Segraves reports.

Vasquez’s parents called the crime senseless.

“You just kill him over a car?” his father asked.

Police say the shooter, whose name was not immediately released, carjacked multiple people and shot at police. He was shot and killed by police in New Carrollton, Maryland, early Tuesday after he pulled two handguns on officers, a spokesman for the Maryland Attorney General's Office said. D.C. police said they believe the suspect was mentally ill.

gun violence 19 hours ago

Shooter fired at carjacking victims, police during 11-hour crime spree in DC, Maryland: police

gun violence Jan 29

Report looks at the drivers of gun violence in DC

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Vasquez is survived by two young daughters.

This article tagged under:

Northeast DCWashington DCgun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us