2 men hurt in DC shootings; police search for suspect who fled in victim's car

One man was shot near Chinatown during rush hour, and another was shot on 3rd Street NE before his car was stolen. 

By NBC Washington Staff

Two men were left seriously injured in separate shootings in D.C. on Monday evening. 

In the first incident, police had responded to reports of an unconscious person on New York Avenue near Chinatown at around 5:48 p.m. 

They found that the victim had been shot, and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

An investigation revealed that the shots were fired nearby, along K Street NW, D.C. police said. 

Police shared images of the suspect, who was wearing a black sweat suit and black backpack.

Then, just before 7:30 p.m., another man was shot on 3rd Street NE in the NoMa neighborhood.

According to authorities, the suspected shooter drove off in the victim's car. Officers are looking for a 2016 Gray Chrysler 200 with the D.C. license plate GR-32-48.

Police did not immediately provide a motive for either shooting or say if they could be connected.

Anyone with information on either case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. 

