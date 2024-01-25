Woman in custody after 2 stabbings, 3 hit-and-runs in Prince George's County

A person of interest is in custody in connection with two stabbings and three hit-and-runs across Prince George’s County Thursday evening.

Police searched for evidence at four scenes.

At the first – at Forest Park Drive and Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights – a woman was struck by a car on the sidewalk at 5:05 p.m. The woman suffered minor injuries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

About 10 minutes later, two people were struck by the same car on Ritchie Road in Landover. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but a 15-year-old was more seriously injured.

After striking the two, the driver got out and allegedly stabbed the 15-year-old.

Telemundo 44's Freixys Casado reports on a string of crimes across Prince George's County that police believe were committed by the same woman.

About 5:30 p.m., the same driver apparently struck a man in the 1400 block Addison Road South in Capitol Heights, then another male victim in the 1000 block of Addison Road South. Those men also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Then about an hour later, a woman hailed a taxi at a gas station in the 9100 block of Annapolis Road in Lanham. She got in, and after a few minutes allegedly stabbed the taxi driver.

It’s unclear how that person left the scene.

Police believe the same person is responsible for all of these incidents.

“Detectives were able to determine we were looking for one person of interest – an adult female – in each of these cases,” Prince George’s County Police Deputy Chief James McCreary said.

A surveillance image of the woman was shared with other law enforcement agencies across the region and with the community on social media.