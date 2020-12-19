Fairfax County

Worker Killed in Virginia Trench Collapse Was Maryland Man

By The Associated Press

fairfax county police generic
NBC Washington

A worker killed at a construction site in Virginia was a 30-year-old Maryland man, authorities said.

Jonathan Spencer Canales was killed Friday afternoon when he and another man were working in a 6-foot-deep plumbing trench at a home and a trench wall collapsed, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

Lorton 1 hour ago

Contractor Pleads Guilty to Selling Chinese-Made Body Armor

Crime and Courts 4 hours ago

Virginia Man Arrested in ‘Extremely Disturbing' Abduction of 12-Year-Old California Girl

The Washington Post reports that the other worker, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary police investigation and a review of evidence by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that the wall collapsed while workers were trying to shore up another part of the trench.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyMarylandVirginia
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us