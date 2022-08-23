Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker.

Francisco Javier Madero, of Glen Burnie, was killed, county police said. He was 54.

The truck was headed east on Broadwater Road and making scheduled pickups “when it encountered a wide-bodied dually pickup truck heading westbound,” police said in a statement.

“This section of roadway is narrow with no shoulders. Both the dually and trash truck attempted to pass each other safely when the two right wheels of the trash truck left the roadway's edge, dropped, and sank in the mud. This, in turn, caused the trash truck to trip and roll onto its right side,” police said.

Madero and another person were working on the back of the truck. The other person was able to jump off and was not injured. Madero “was unable to free himself,” police said. The truck landed on its right side and onto him.

Officers responded at about 11:15 a.m., and medics pronounced Madero dead at the scene. An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.

No charges were immediately filed. An investigation is underway.