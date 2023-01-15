Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police

A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say.
Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to her body. She died at the scene.
Her identity was not immediately released.
Police said they could not confirm if a weapon was used.
Investigators are working to establish a suspect and motive in the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
