Charles County

17-Year-Old Killed, Shot While Walking Home in Waldorf: Sheriff

Investigators said the shooting was likely not a random act

By Allison Hageman

Photo NBC Washington

A teenager has died after being shot while walking home in Waldorf, Maryland, authorities say.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle near Harvest Fish Place at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, of Waldorf.

Investigators believe Jackson was in his neighborhood walking home when he was shot by the suspect. They said it was likely not a random act.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Charles CountyMarylandgun violence
