Woman Says She Escaped Sexual Assault in a DC Hostel

A woman says a man tried to sexually assault her inside a room the two were sharing at a hostel in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening.

The Generator Hotel doubles as a hostel where guests can rent a bunk bed in a room for four.

The victim said a man sharing a co-ed room with her pulled down the back of her pants and began attacking her, according to a court document.

The victim said she tried to pull away and told the man he was out of line, but the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, overpowered her and wouldn’t let go of her arm, according to the court document.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

She told police she feared for her life and thought she was going to be raped.

The man blocked the doorway, and the victim, in order to trick him into letting her out of the room, asked him to let her go downstairs and have a drink because she was better in bed after drinking alcohol, according to the court document.

He let her go with the promise she would return, and she went to the lobby to call 911, according to the court document.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Jerardo Rosales of Tucson, Arizona, admitted being in the room with the woman but denied attacking her, police said.

At a D.C. Superior Court hearing Wednesday afternoon, a judge released him on his personal recognizance with the condition he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

The manager at the Generator Hotel declined to comment.