Woman mad over missing $10 fatally stabbed man at Maryland restaurant, court docs say

A woman accused of fatally stabbing her roommate at a restaurant in Prince George's County, Maryland, earlier this month confronted him over $10 moments before the killing, court documents say.

Mervyn Daniel, 66, was attacked while working at Keith and Son's Soul Food Café in Seat Pleasant on July 8, police said.

Police said 21-year-old Raykia Poston and 37-year-old Jesse Culley, who both lived with Daniel, got into an argument with him at the restaurant and Daniel's coworkers separated them.

Poston and Culley left, but returned minutes later, according to court documents. Poston then confronted Daniel over $10 that she claimed went missing and yelled, “I will kill everybody in this store," the documents say.

Detectives said Poston then grabbed a bread knife and stabbed Daniel. Culley helped Poston escape through the back door of the restaurant, documents say.

Raykia Poston is still wanted in the death of Mervyn Daniel. (Credit: Prince George's County Police Department)

Officers found Daniel unresponsive in the restaurant's bathroom.

Police have arrested Culley and charged him with accessory after the fact. They're still searching for Poston, who is wanted for first-degree murder and related charges.

Anyone with information can call 301-516-2512 or give an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).