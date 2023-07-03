Woman found dead under forklift stolen from Maryland store

A woman was found dead under a forklift early Sunday after authorities say a man stole the forklift from a home improvement store in Waldorf, Maryland, drove it to another store, ran over the woman and then stole her car.

Witnesses said the man broke into the Lowe’s store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway while the store was closed overnight, stole the forklift and fled by ramming the store’s gates.

Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 12:40 a.m. The man was already gone, the office said in a statement.

Officers canvassed the area and found the forklift in the parking lot of a Home Depot about a half-mile away, on Jefferson Farm Place. Officers found the woman dead underneath the forklift.

“Based on additional information, it appears the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot of the business, struck her with the forklift and fled in her car,” the statement from the sheriff's office said.

Her identity was not immediately released. It was unclear if she knew the man who hit her.

The sheriff's office said in a brief update Monday morning that they arrested a suspect and found the woman's car. No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact the sheriff's office. Tips to the Charles County Crime Solvers can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.