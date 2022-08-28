Woman Found Dead in Hyattsville Home: Police

A woman was found dead inside a home in Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday, authorities say.

The police responded to a welfare check at a residence located at the 2000 Block of Amherst Road at 11:30 a.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female inside the home with trauma to her body, the Prince George’s County Police said in a statement.

We are on the scene of a homicide that occurred in the 2000 block of Amherst Road in the unincorporated part of Hyattsville. pic.twitter.com/YPbIz07chZ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 28, 2022

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not been identified.

Police are working to establish a suspect and motive. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.