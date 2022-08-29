Prince George's Man Charged With Murder After Wife Found Dead in Their Home: Police

A Prince George’s County man is charged with first-degree murder Monday after his wife was found dead in their home, police said.

Authorities responded to a welfare check requested by a family member at a residence located at the 2000 Block of Amherst Road in the Lewisdale area at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. In a home, officers found an unresponsive woman with trauma to her body, NBC Washington reported.

Pauline Hayden, 60, was pronounced dead on the scene, Prince George’s County police said.

Ernest Hayden, 64, is accused of killing his wife then fleeing, police said. Authorities didn’t immediately give details on a possible weapon or motive.

Ernest Hayden was arrested on multiple charges. He is being held in D.C. and is set to be extradited to Prince George’s County, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.