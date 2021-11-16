Woman Arrested After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Manassas

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police say she fatally struck a 74-year-old man in Manassas, Virginia, and then escaped the scene.

Keiry Beatriz Álvarez Contreras was charged Tuesday night with felony hit and run in the crash that killed José Pastor Manzanares, of Manassas Park. She was also accused of driving without a license.

Álvarez Contreras was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Centreville Road when she hit Manzanares, who was walking in the road, according to a preliminary investigation, Prince William County police said.

She drove off the street and onto the median before escaping, police said.

Manzanares was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Álvarez Contreras was identified as the suspect after the striking car was located near Burlington Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Álvarez Contreras’ bond was set at $10,000.

This is a developing story.