Woman arrested after double stabbing near Dupont Circle

Two men were stabbed near Dupont Circle on Friday evening, according to D.C. Police, with one hospitalized for a stab wound to the neck.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, DC Police and DC Fire and EMS were called to the corner of 22nd and P Streets NW.

The two stabbing victims were both conscious and breathing when first responders got to the area.

According to D.C. police, the first man said he was walking down P Street towards the intersection when he felt "a heavy punch in the back of his neck."

When he turned around, he saw a woman walking away from him and toward the second man, who was sitting at a bus stop.

The first man then watched the woman stab the second man in the neck, then take off running, according to the DC Police report for the incident.

The man stabbed in the neck was treated at a hospital, and is expected to survive. The first man was treated at the scene by first responders and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The woman was later stopped by a U.S. Secret Service officer and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the police report.

According to Jeff Rueckgauer, the ANC for the area where the stabbing took place, the woman may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

The woman is not believed to have known the two men.