Fake Weed Dispensary Listing Sends Would-Be Buyers to Dupont Circle Apartment Building

Someone created a Google Maps listing that’s sending people looking for a marijuana dispensary to a small Dupont Circle apartment building.

“We are not a weed dispensary; we are a small condo building,” a resident said.

A sign politely letting would-be buyers know they’re in the wrong place was put on the front gate of the building after a strange incident Sunday night.

“One of our downstairs residents had had some people over, had her lights on, and people were inside, and all of a sudden, a couple of people walk in,” the resident said. “She thought they were friends of somebody else’s. No. They were looking for the Up Puff weed dispensary.”

They quickly discovered someone created a Google Maps listing for the Up Puff weed dispensary using the building’s address. The listing had hours of operation and a phone number, which is nonoperational.

People started showing up and ringing the buzzers.

“Google has been completely unresponsive as far as correcting the mistake on Google Maps and correcting the mistake in the Google search engine,” the resident said.

There is also concern about the potential for crime associated with the perception that unlawful drug sales might be taking place there.

“We’ve had some recent robberies in this area,” the resident said. “The Chocolate House has been hit a couple of times.”

It’s unclear if the listing broke any laws, but it is causing a good deal of concern in the neighborhood.