Woman rescued from Dupont Circle Metro elevator stuck 30 feet underground

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued a woman stuck in Dupont Circle's north entrance elevator Sunday morning.

Emergency responders received a report of the incident just minutes before 9 a.m. and worked for almost an hour to free the woman from the elevator.

Freighters rescue woman from DuPont Circle's north entrance elevator. Courtesy DC Fire and EMS

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the elevator stopped at 30 feet below the surface.

Technical Rescue DuPont @wmata station elevator. 1 person in stalled elevator 30 feet below grade in blind shaft. Firefighters lowering by rope to access and remove individual. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/BDv6kMEM2X — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 23, 2023

According to the department, at least seven special operations responders operated a specialized tripod to rescue the woman.

"Special ops personnel using an Arizona Vortex device (tripod) and rope system placed the individual in a harness and lifted them to safety uninjured," D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Responders use Arizona Vortex device to rescue woman from elevator. Courtesy DC Fire and EM

Despite the distress, the rescued woman was not injured and didn't require medical attention.

It is still not clear why the elevator stopped, and Metro has not released any official communications regarding the incident.

NBC Washington has not received a response from Metro regarding what might have caused the incident.