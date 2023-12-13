Winter Restaurant Week: Special menus and deals start MLK Jr. Day

Start the new year with delicious meals from Winter Restaurant Week. Diners can enjoy the special menus starting on Jan. 15 and ending on Jan. 21.

Restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia will offer multi-course brunches, lunches ($25 or $35) or dinners ($40, $55, $65). Some restaurants will include cocktail, wine and non-alcoholic pairings.

This year, select restaurants will offer extended brunch offerings in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

The website for Winter Restaurant Week will launch in mid-December with participating restaurants and their menus, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) said. Diners are encouraged to make reservations early.

