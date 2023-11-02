DC's 2 new Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurants are perfect for breakfast lovers

The Michelin Guide is out with its new Bib Gourmand selections for this year, and two more D.C. spots made the list.

Bib Gourmand restaurants offer high-quality meals at a good value.

D.C. is famously a brunch-loving town, but the two additions are both perfect stops for breakfast lovers.

La Tejana in Mount Pleasant is described as quick and efficient, offering a singular satisfaction: Texas-style breakfast tacos.

Each taco is made with a superb flour tortilla with fillings such as soft scrambled eggs, creamy pinto beans, queso, bacon, chorizo and even brisket.

Everything is made from scratch, co-founder Ana-Maria Jaramillo told News4’s Food Fare.

Jaramillo, who grew up on both sides of the Texas-Mexico, said she wanted to share her favorite food with her new community.

“Breakfast tacos are a way of life. It’s like church,” she said.

Yellow in Georgetown also made the cut. Chef and owner Michael Rafidi's causal spot offers Levantine dishes from a wood-burning oven. But don't miss the amazing pastries.

Yellow’s first location opened in Navy Yard in 2020, and chef Michael Rafidi plans to open a Union Market outpost in 2024, according to their website.

D.C. boasts 35 Bib Gourmand restaurants, including Laos in Town, Kaliwa, Unconventional Diner and Honeymoon Chicken.

Michelin’s full list of Bib Gourmands and starred restaurants is set to be released next week.

