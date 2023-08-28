Why a driver going 36 in a 35 mph zone got a speed camera ticket in Virginia

If you recently got a speed camera ticket in the mail, you may want to double-check the date and location.

A problem with some speed cameras in Northern Virginia school zones led to drivers receiving tickets in error, Fairfax County police said.

Driver William Restrepo knew something was wrong when he saw why he was ticketed: for going one mile over the speed limit.

“They clocked me at 36, and the speed limit is 35. So I’m like, that’s a little petty to begin with,” he said.

Restrepo got the ticket after a speed camera on Franconia Road near Key Middle School, in Springfield, recorded his speed. When school is in session, flashing 25 mph signs light up. But he was ticketed in July.

“I realized they are only supposed to be working during school hours. Who do I talk to?” he asked.

Restrepo emailed News4. It turns out he was right to suspect that something was wrong.

Fairfax County police said there was an issue with the calibration of the flashing lights and the speed cameras.

“We found these winkomatic lights were set incorrectly (by schools) so there were errors in the tickets at these locations. All tickets issued in error will be voided (and refunded if paid), and an administrative notice of this would be sent to all of those effected,” police said in a statement.

Police said the tickets were issued in error to drivers near three schools:

Key Middle School, in Springfield

Irving Middle School, in Springfield and

London Towne Elementary School, in Centreville

The county said it posted to Facebook about the problem.

If you received a ticket in error, there’s nothing you need to do. You will get a notice of reimbursement, officials said.

Some drivers said they received the tickets in the mail close to when the payment was due, giving them no time to contest the tickets.

Restrepo said he hopes he will get $50 back for the speeding ticket, plus $5 for a processing fee.