New speed cameras aim to slow drivers near schools in Alexandria

Drivers are now required to slow down near school zones in Alexandria, Virginia.

A new school zone speed camera program began on Monday, the first day of school for Alexandria City Public School students. The school zones will be marked with flashing signs to signify the speed limit is 15 mph.

Drivers have a month-long grace period to adjust to the new cameras. After Monday, Sept. 18, fines of up to $100 will be issued to drivers speeding in school zones starting.

The speed cameras are near the following Alexandria City Public Schools:

Francis C. Hammond Middle School

John Adams Elementary School

Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School

George Washington Middle School

A map shows where the new school zone cameras are located in Alexandria.

At the end of the 2022 school year, the city of Alexandria issued over 3,500 warning tickets to drivers during a two-week grace period.