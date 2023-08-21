BACK TO SCHOOL

New speed cameras aim to slow drivers near schools in Alexandria

Here's what to know about the new school zone speed cameras in Alexandria:

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drivers are now required to slow down near school zones in Alexandria, Virginia. 

A new school zone speed camera program began on Monday, the first day of school for Alexandria City Public School students. The school zones will be marked with flashing signs to signify the speed limit is 15 mph.

Drivers have a month-long grace period to adjust to the new cameras. After Monday, Sept. 18, fines of up to $100 will be issued to drivers speeding in school zones starting. 

The speed cameras are near the following Alexandria City Public Schools: 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

  • Francis C. Hammond Middle School
  • John Adams Elementary School
  • Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School 
  • George Washington Middle School
A map shows where the new school zone cameras are located in Alexandria.

At the end of the 2022 school year, the city of Alexandria issued over 3,500 warning tickets to drivers during a two-week grace period. 

BACK TO SCHOOL 2 hours ago

First day of school arrives for Northern Virginia students

BACK TO SCHOOL Aug 19

‘A blessing to the community': Prince George's County families receive back-to-school supplies

This article tagged under:

BACK TO SCHOOLNorthern VirginiaAlexandria
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us