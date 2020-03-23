Deadlines You Need to Know for Filing Your Taxes During the Pandemic

TAX FILING CHANGES PER STATE
TIP: **Follow your individual state tax departments’ social media accounts as they are updating those on a frequent basis**
AS OF 3/23/2020
Local
VIRGINIA
Click https://www.tax.virginia.gov/ for the more information
Filing deadlines:
Individual income taxes: Friday May 1, 2020
Tax Payment deadlines:
Income and corporate tax payments due June 1, 2020
*If you owe money you still have to pay by June 1, if you have questions on how to set up a payment plan call:
Individual Customer Service hotline :804-367-8031
Or
Business Customer service hotline: 804-367-8037
Extensions:
There will be an automatic 6-month extension for anyone who misses the May 1, *filing* deadline.
Important links for VA tax filers:
To request an extension: https://bit.ly/2U2h6jW
Or write to:
Virginia Tax
Office of Customer Services
P.O. Box 1115
Richmond, VA 23218-1115
MARYLAND
For more information click here: https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/
Filing Deadlines
Income and corporate taxes: July 15, 2020
Tax Payment deadlines:
July 15, 2020
*If you cannot afford to make a payment you must contact the the tax pay relief department in Maryland to set up a payment plan*
taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov
Or by phone:
410-260-4020
EXTENSIONS:
If you file for a federal extension you will automatically get a 6-month extension on your state return
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
For more information click here: https://otr.cfo.dc.gov/
As of 3/23 12:54
Filing Deadline:
Individual income tax, April 15, 2020
Payment Deadline:
Individual income tax, April 15, 2020
For questions regarding your returns call the Office of Tax Revenue Customer Service
202-727-4TAX (4829) or
MyTax.DC.gov
WEST VIRGINIA
For more information click here: https://tax.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Filing deadline:
April 15, 2020
Payment deadline:
April 15, 2020
As of 12:50pm, 3/23 the April 15th, 2020 filing and payment deadline has NOT CHANGED.
Per media contact.
EXTENSIONS:
The WV State tax department will consider requests for extensions in the ordinary manner. If you receive an automatic extension to file your federal tax return it will automatically extend your state return. THIS IS NOT AN EXTENSION TO PAY YOUR TAXES.