Deadlines You Need to Know for Filing Your Taxes During the Pandemic

TAX FILING CHANGES PER STATE

TIP: **Follow your individual state tax departments’ social media accounts as they are updating those on a frequent basis**

AS OF 3/23/2020

VIRGINIA

Click https://www.tax.virginia.gov/ for the more information

Filing deadlines:

Individual income taxes: Friday May 1, 2020

Tax Payment deadlines:

Income and corporate tax payments due June 1, 2020

*If you owe money you still have to pay by June 1, if you have questions on how to set up a payment plan call:

Individual Customer Service hotline :804-367-8031

Or

Business Customer service hotline: 804-367-8037

Extensions:

There will be an automatic 6-month extension for anyone who misses the May 1, *filing* deadline.

Important links for VA tax filers:

To request an extension: https://bit.ly/2U2h6jW

Or write to:

Virginia Tax

Office of Customer Services

P.O. Box 1115

Richmond, VA 23218-1115

MARYLAND

For more information click here: https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/

Filing Deadlines

Income and corporate taxes: July 15, 2020

Tax Payment deadlines:

July 15, 2020

*If you cannot afford to make a payment you must contact the the tax pay relief department in Maryland to set up a payment plan*

taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov

Or by phone:

410-260-4020

EXTENSIONS:

If you file for a federal extension you will automatically get a 6-month extension on your state return

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

For more information click here: https://otr.cfo.dc.gov/

As of 3/23 12:54

Filing Deadline:

Individual income tax, April 15, 2020

Payment Deadline:

Individual income tax, April 15, 2020

For questions regarding your returns call the Office of Tax Revenue Customer Service

202-727-4TAX (4829) or

MyTax.DC.gov

WEST VIRGINIA

For more information click here: https://tax.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Filing deadline:

April 15, 2020

Payment deadline:

April 15, 2020

As of 12:50pm, 3/23 the April 15th, 2020 filing and payment deadline has NOT CHANGED.

Per media contact.

EXTENSIONS:

The WV State tax department will consider requests for extensions in the ordinary manner. If you receive an automatic extension to file your federal tax return it will automatically extend your state return. THIS IS NOT AN EXTENSION TO PAY YOUR TAXES.