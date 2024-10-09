What to know about Maryland's U.S. Senate debate: Candidates and how to watch

Maryland is just weeks away from electing a new U.S. Senator, and the only scheduled debate between the top two candidates will air this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on News4.

If you're still trying to decide whether to cast your ballot for Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks or former Gov. Larry Hogan, here's everything you need to know before tuning in.

Who are the candidates for Maryland's open U.S. Senate seat?

Democratic nominee Angela Alsobrooks and Republican Larry Hogan are each running to become the next U.S. Senator for Maryland.

The two are facing off to see who will replace Ben Cardin, the longtime Senator for Maryland retiring at the end of his term.

Alsobrooks won the Democratic nomination with 53.4% of the vote after a hotly contested primary race against runner-up David Trone. Despite being outspent by Trone, Alsobrooks received endorsements from top Democrats in the state, including Gov. Wes Moore, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Steny Hoyer.

Alsobrooks, who is in her second term as county executive and served two terms as state's attorney in Prince George's, emphasized a career in public service. If she wins in November, she will become Maryland's first Black politician elected to the U.S. Senate, and only the second woman.

Hogan easily won the Republican nomination for Senate with 64.2% of the vote in the primary, despite a late entry to the race. He served two terms as governor in a solidly blue state, winning a significant number of Democratic votes each time and staying popular during his tenure.

He has also been critical of former President Trump, a stance that has kept him in favor with some Democrats and brought backlash from his own party. Hogan has skipped the last three Republican National Conventions. Were he to win in Maryland, he would be the first Republican in more than 40 years to become a U.S. Senator.

What's at stake in Maryland's U.S. Senate debate?

News4 Investigative reporter Tracee Wilkins previously worked as the Prince George's County Bureau chief. As she puts it, this debate is not to see which candidate is more qualified.

"I’ve covered both candidates extensively for more than 10 years," Wilkins said. "I know who Larry Hogan the governor was and who Angela Alsobrooks the county executive is."

"They both are well qualified, and both will be learning to do a new job if elected to the U.S. Senate," Wilkins said. "So the real question is, what kind of senator will they be? Both have tried to define one another through ads and on the campaign trail. At the end of this debate, I want voters to walk away with a clear and honest understanding of how both candidates intend to represent the people of Maryland."

When is the debate and how can I watch?

The debate will air Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC4.

NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd will moderate. News4's Tracee Wilkins will serve as a panelist.

Watch live on TV, or on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee. Here are all the ways to watch.

You can also stream our channel on the NBC Washington app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCWashington.com.

We'll also have live blog coverage of the debate here on the NBC Washington website, and on our mobile app.

When is the 2024 election?

The 2024 election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

If you live in and want to vote in Maryland, the deadline to register or update your registration online is Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Same-day registration is also available during early voting and on Election Day. Make sure you bring proof of residence, such as a utility bill, paycheck, bank statement or government-issued photo ID.

Early voting runs from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Thursday, Oct. 31.

Learn more about how to vote in Maryland here.