Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a time to make sure you’re prepared to vote in November’s election.

Millions of people can’t vote every year because they don’t register in time, update their registration or know how to register, according to the National Voter Registration Day website.

In just a few minutes, you can register to vote or make sure your registration is up to date with your current name, address and party affiliation.

With just seven weeks to go before the 2024 election, here’s how to make sure you’re ready to vote.

Find information for your state below. You can also use National Voter Registration Day’s online tool.

When is the 2024 election?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Washington D.C. voter registration deadline

The deadline to register or update your registration online is Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Check your registration status here.

Register or update your registration online here.

Same-day registration is also available during early voting and on Election Day. Make sure you bring proof of residence, such as a utility bill, lease, pay stub, bank statement or government-issued photo ID.

Early voting runs Monday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Maryland voter registration deadline

The deadline to register or update your registration online is Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Check your registration status here.

Register or update your registration online here.

Same-day registration is also available during early voting and on Election Day. Make sure you bring proof of residence, such as a utility bill, paycheck, bank statement or government-issued photo ID.

Early voting runs from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Thursday, Oct. 31.

Virginia voter registration deadline

The deadline to register or update your registration online is Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Check your registration status here.

Register or update your registration online here.

Same-day registration is also available during early voting and on Election Day. If you register during early voting or on Election Day, you will vote using a provisional ballot. Bring an acceptable form of ID. If you don’t bring an acceptable ID, you can instead sign an ID Confirmation Statement.

Same-day registration is a somewhat new option for Virginia voters; the General Assembly approved same-day registration ahead of the 2022 election.

Early voting runs from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2.

West Virginia voter registration deadline

The deadline to register or update your registration is Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Check your registration status here.

Register or update your registration online here.

Make sure to meet the deadline; same-day voter registration is not available, according to Rock the Vote.

Early voting in-person runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 2, 2024.

