Washington DC

How to watch NBC4 Washington News live for free anytime, on any device

 Watch 24/7 Washington, DC-area news, weather and more on your favorite streaming platform.

You can now watch News4 programs anytime, on any device — your phone, laptop or television.

NBC4 Washington News, our 24/7 streaming channel, is now available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

You can also stream our channel on the NBC Washington app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCWashington.com.

What can you expect to see on our channel? You can watch 24/7 local news, weather, encore presentations, live events, special reports and original content.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that's important for you, right in your inbox.

Below are instructions on how to find our streaming channel on your favorite platform. Scroll through the list, or select a streaming platform to navigate to those instructions.

NOTE: We will update this page when our streaming channel is available to watch on additional platforms.

FireTV Freevee Google TV LocalNow Pluto Roku SamsungTV TCL Xfinity Xumo Play

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Loudoun County 2 hours ago

Loudoun County opens new middle school with yeti for a mascot

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Thief robs Adams Morgan store by breaking through tunnel, takes $100,00 of jewelry

FireTV logo

Amazon FireTV

You can now find "NBC Washington News" on the Fire TV Channels, available on Amazon Fire TV devices! No app download needed!

1. To find the channel, open Fire TV Channels on your Fire TV device, then click Local News in the News tab

2. Scroll to find "NBC Washington News"

Freevee logo

Freevee

Amazon Freevee is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app. It is also available as an app on third party devices including Roku, Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models), Apple TV, Xfinity, Chromecast with Google TV. The app is also available on iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

1. Open the Freevee app on your favorite device

2. Search for "NBC Washington News"

Google TV logo

Google TV

Google TV comes with live TV channels at no charge and with no app installation, sign-up, or subscription needed.

You can browse Google TV channels in the "Live" tab, your recommendations, or the Google TV channel player.

Local Now logo

Local Now

Open the Local Now app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform.

Input your city in the "My City" section at the top of the channel guide or go here.

Pluto logo

Pluto

1. Open the Pluto app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform

2. Search "NBC Washington News"

Roku logo

Roku TV

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button

OR

1. Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu and select Live TV

Type "NBC Washington News" into the search bar on your Roku device

Samsung TV logo

Samsung TV

Scroll through the guide to find your "NBC Washington News" on Samsung TV Plus.

Mobile: To watch "NBC Washington News" on Samsung TV Plus on your Samsung mobile device, download the app in the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.

TV: To watch on your Samsung TV, navigate to the app bar on the bottom of your screen and search for channel 1035 or "NBC Washington News".

TCL logo

TCL

Watching live TV on a TCL Roku TV
1. Access the "Live TV Zone" from the left-hand navigation menu, right below "Home" and "Featured Free."

2. Scroll through the guide to find "NBC Washington News"

Watching live TV on a TCL with Google
1. Click into the "Live TV" tab from the homescreen of all TCL TVs with Google TV.

2. Scroll through the guide to find "NBC Washington News".

Xfinity logo

Xfinity

The first time you open the app on a specific device, you'll need to register the device on your account. Enter your Xfinity ID and password, then tap Continue. You only need to register this device once. On future visits, the mobile app will recognize this device and you won't need to sign in again.

You can find "NBC Washington News" by going to the Xfinity Stream App - and clicking "Live TV".

Xumo logo

Xumo Play

Open the Xumo Play app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform.

1. In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, "Local News"

2. Scroll through the local options and select "NBC Washington News".

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us