Wet Snow Could Fall in DC Area Wednesday

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Temperatures near 70° in the D.C. area will plummet in the days ahead, with some possible snow in the forecast for Wednesday.

A cold front will pass through at about sunset Monday, bringing the possibility of 40 mph wind gusts overnight. Temperatures will plunge to the mid 30s by Tuesday morning, and that afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold, with highs barely getting above 40°.

Storm Team4 is tracking rain and snow showers for Wednesday morning. We could get some minor accumulation, especially north and west of D.C. A trace of snow to 1 inch seems to be the most plausible scenario, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said. 

Surface temperatures will be cold enough for at least a rain/snow mix. The ground is not frozen solid, so how much snow will be able to accumulate is a concern. Grassy areas could potentially get an inch of snow, but road conditions will primarily be just wet and not too slushy, Storm Team4 says.

Precipitation will taper off through Wednesday afternoon. 

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.

