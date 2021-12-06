Wet Snow Could Fall in DC Area Tuesday Night, Wednesday

Don't let Monday's warm weather fool you -- we could see some wet snow in the D.C. metro area less than two days from now.

A cold front will pass through around sunset Monday, bringing the possibility of 40 mph wind gusts overnight. Temperatures will plunge to the mid 30s by Tuesday morning, and that afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold, with highs barely getting above 40°.

Storm Team4 says that we could have a period of wet snow from late Tuesday night into the middle of the day Wednesday.

Surface temperatures will be marginal (32-36°) but cold enough for at least a rain/snow mix. The ground is not frozen solid, so how much snow will be able to accumulate is a concern. Grassy areas could potentially get an inch of snow, but road conditions will primarily be just wet and not too slushy, Storm Team4 says.

That chance of rain and snow will wrap up Wednesday evening.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.