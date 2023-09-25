Weekend freight train derailment to impact commute in Hyattsville

Two days after a freight train derailed in Hyattsville, Maryland, several roads remained closed for cleanup and traffic delays were expected during the Monday morning commute.

The derailment happened overnight on Saturday at about 1:39 a.m. near Baltimore Avenue, leaving railcars stuck on the road and scattering plastic pellets around the area, according to rail service CSX.

An estimated 16 railcars and one locomotive went off the tracks, according to preliminary reports. An "unknown number" of plastic pellets were spread into the area surrounding the derailment as a result.

Update (1/3): Due to yesterday’s train derailment, Alt. Route 1 between Hamilton St. & Charles Armentrout Dr. is closed until further notice. A detour is available using Charles Armentrout Dr. to access Route 1/Baltimore Ave. ⚠️ Please expect delays when driving through the area. pic.twitter.com/8rg7a004Su — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) September 24, 2023

Hyattsville police said Alt. Route 1 between Hamilton Street and Charles Armentrout Drive is closed until further notice. Residents of the area can access the neighborhood on 42nd Place.

On Monday morning, drivers were detoured onto Rhode Island Avenue and track repairs continued. The damaged rail cars were cleared on Sunday evening.

A CSX environmental remediation crew worked to remove the pellets and address environmental concerns, police said.

It was not immediately clear how long repairs or detours would last.