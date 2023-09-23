Prince George's County

Freight train derailed overnight in Prince George's County

No one was injured, but over 12 hours later, the railcars were still being removed from the road. Delays are expected in the area through Monday.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

A freight train derailed in Hyattsville, Maryland overnight on Saturday, leaving railcars stuck on the road and scattering plastic pellets around the area, according to rail service CSX.

The train derailed at 1:39 a.m. near Baltimore Avenue in Hyattsville, CSX said in a statement.

An estimated 16 railcars and one locomotive went off the tracks, according to preliminary reports. An "unknown number" of plastic pellets were spread into the area surrounding the derailment as a result.

The cause of the derailed train is not yet known.

CSX was working with Prince George's County officials to clear the area, and took over operations just after 2 p.m. Cranes at the scene are helping move the railcars back onto the tracks.

