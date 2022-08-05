Water Rescue Underway on Potomac River in Northwest DC: Officials

First responders in boats are searching the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., early Friday after a person apparently disappeared in the water, officials said.
Someone was seen trying to swim near a loose, small boat near Thompson’s Boat house on Virginia Avenue NW, witnesses said, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. That person hasn't been seen again.
Firefighters, Metropolitan Police Department harbor units and Arlington Fire and EMS boats were looking for the missing person. Multiple boats were seen in the water Emergency vehicles with flashing lights were stopped on the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway.
No description of the person was immediately announced.
