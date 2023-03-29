Two teens who carjacked a man at a gas station in Germantown, Maryland were unable to drive away because they didn't know how to operate the car's manual transmission, police say.

A 16-year-old from Rockville and a 17-year-old from Washington, D.C. were arrested after the carjacking on Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on Frederick Road, Montgomery County police said.

A man had just finished pumping gas and was getting into his car when he saw the two teens running toward him, police said. The teens then forced his door open, grabbed him and demanded his keys, which he handed over to them.

When the teens got into the car, they didn't know how to operate the car's manual transmission, police said, so they got out of the car and ran off.

Soon after, officers saw them nearby and took them into custody after a brief chase on foot, police said.

Both teens were arrested and charged with one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking, police said. They are in jail without bond.