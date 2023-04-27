Watch Live: DC Police Chief Speaking After Announcing His Retirement

Watch live in the video feed above.

D.C.’s mayor and police chief are speaking Thursday after the chief announced he will retire.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee are expected to take questions at a news conference on community-centered policing.

Opening the news conference, Bowser thanked Contee for his decades of service to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“He is an example of excellence in policing,” she said.

The District will launch a nationwide search for the next police chief, the mayor said.

Contee, who is set to lead the department through June 3, said he is committed to reducing crime through community engagement and data analysis.

Both Contee and the mayor spoke about the personal toll the chief job takes. Contee recalled the anguish of families that lost loved ones to violence.

“That sound, it pierces my heart,” he said.

Contee said Wednesday evening that he will leave MPD to become an assistant director of the FBI.

“It has been my greatest honor to serve as your chief of police,” he said in a brief video.

Contee's departure comes as the District grapples with gun violence, an increase in homicides and a reduction in the size of the police force.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.