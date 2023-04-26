Chief Robert Contee Leaving DC Police Department: Source

Robert Contee III, chief of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, is leaving the MPD.

A high-level source with knowledge of the situation tells News4 Contee is retiring as D.C.’s police chief and taking a job with the FBI.

A D.C. local who grew up in the Carver Terrace community of Northeast D.C., Contee became chief in May 2021 after first joining the department in 1989 and rising through the ranks.

His tenure as chief began amid concerns about staffing and morale, with him serving as interim chief from the beginning of January 2021 -- just before the Jan. 6 insurrection -- until his official confirmation on May 4 of that year.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

While serving as chief, Contee dealt with an increase in violent crimes, especially gun violence involving young people.

The number of juvenile gunshot wound victims went up during the period from Jan. 1 to April 20 each year Contee was chief. During those four months in 2021, there were 15 incidents where young people became victims of gun violence; in 2022, it was 19 incidents, and in 2023 so far, there have been 32 incidents.

He said upon being confirmed that one of his top goals was to get guns off streets.

“As long as we have a gun problem in this city, and as long as we have people who are continuously pulling out illegal firearms, in the hands of people who should not have them, we will continue as a department to focus on recovering illegal guns,” he said.

It's unclear how long Contee's decision to retire from the MPD has been in the works.

Contee was offered a job as assistant director of the FBI, the source said. He will work at the FBI headquarters in D.C.

The source added that Contee is thrilled with this decision and looking forward to the new job.

His last day with the MPD will be June 3.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday morning.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.