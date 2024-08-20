Ward 8 residents saddened, frustrated after Trayon White's arrest

The arrest of Ward 8 Council member Trayon White on a federal bribery charge sparked mixed reactions in Ward 8, with some residents saying they’ll still support him and others arguing that locals deserve better.

“Right or wrong or indifferent, Imma still support him,” one woman said outside the Giant grocery store on Alabama Avenue SE that White helped keep open.

“I’m surprised to hear about the bribery. That’s shocking to hear. But I did like him. So, hopefully it’s not true,” another woman said.

After his arrest in the Navy Yard area of Ward 6 on Sunday, federal prosecutors said Monday that White agreed to accept $156,000 in kickbacks related to violence-prevention programs. He took envelopes stuffed with $35,000 cash this summer, prosecutors said in documents that included hidden-camera images.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

ANC Commissioner Laneice Moore said she doesn’t believe White would do what he’s accused of.

“I honestly, truly believe he was set up. It’s a shame. But I hope and pray that he come out of this victorious,” she said.

A man who didn’t want to show his face said Ward 8 deserves better.

“We just need somebody that’s gonna be for the people, that’s got some integrity,” he said.

“If these allegations are true, he should go to jail,” resident Zacarias Esparza de Lorenzo said. “If you do a crime, you gotta do the time.”

Some residents said they were thankful to White for helping keep their grocery store open, amid concerns about rising theft.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

“He was doing so well and everything. I was just talking to my daughter about him, about the work he’s been doing,” one man said.

If convicted, White could face up to 15 years in prison. He’s due back in court next month. His office released a statement saying they recognize the seriousness of the matter and that they are still serving constituents.