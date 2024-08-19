DC Council member Trayon White accused of taking $156K in bribes

D.C. Council member Trayon White was arrested Sunday on a federal bribery charge after prosecutors say he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for pressuring government officials to extend contracts dedicated to violence prevention and youth services.

Documents filed in federal court on Monday describe White allegedly accepting envelopes full of cash as he's caught on video with a hidden camera.

White, who represents Ward 8, is accused of agreeing to accept $156,000 in cash in exchange for using his position to pressure employees of the D.C. Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services to extend several contracts, prosecutors said.

White appeared in federal court on Monday. He had no comment as News4 video captured the moment he left the courthouse and was ushered into a car. His lawyer also declined to comment on the case. White is due back in court on Sept. 19.

“The contracts at issue were valued at $5.2 million and were for two companies to provide Violence Intervention services in D.C,” the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said in a statement.

“As alleged, the $156,000 White agreed to accept in exchange for using his official position to pressure renewal of those contracts to particular companies was three percent of the total contract value,” they continued.

“According to the complaint, White’s agreement with a confidential human source (the owner of the companies) – including the source’s payments to White of $35,000 in cash on four separate occasions (June 26, July 17, July 25, and August 9, 2024) and the source showing White a document reflecting how White’s three-percent cut was calculated based on those contracts – was captured on video.”

An FBI informant who agreed to plead guilty to fraud and bribery charges reported giving White gifts including trips to the Dominican Republic and Las Vegas, along with paying him bribes, the FBI said.

Federal agents arrested Trayon White in Navy Yard on Sunday

White was arrested Sunday near his home in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C., as News4 was first to report.

News4 video shows agents outside White's apartment. Agents appeared to try to access White’s car, a silver Tesla with D.C. Council license plates.

ANC Commissioner Erica Green, who represents a portion of Ward 8, spoke in support of White at a virtual news conference she held Monday morning, before information on the bribery charge was released. She said she was frustrated that residents and fellow elected officials weren’t given any information on the reason for White's arrest.

“The public has a right to know. We’re concerned about our council member,” she said.

Trayon White made headlines for antisemitic conspiracy theory

White, 40, has represented Ward 8 since 2017. The former community activist has participated in and led several efforts to steer young people away from violence. He often responds to crime scenes and attends vigils for gun violence victims.

In 2018, White posted a video to his official Facebook page promoting an antisemitic conspiracy theory. He said the Rothchild family controlled the weather. He later apologized and took the video down.

White ran for mayor and won about 9% of the vote in the 2022 Democratic primary, losing to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

In an interview with News4 last year, White suggested having members of the National Guard help respond to gun violence in D.C.

In June, White won the Democratic primary for what would be his third term.

