VP Kamala Harris Visits Vaccination Site in DC's Ward 8

Vice President Kamala Harris visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in Anacostia Thursday morning as D.C. residents reported having trouble booking vaccination appointments.

The visit was a chance for President Joe Biden's administration to promote the vaccine and encourage people of color to trust the vaccine.

In Ward 8 @VP visits #vaccine site. Talks about importance of getting vaccine. Standing next to DC director of health does not address the concerns of DC leaders about inadequate allotments and refuses to take any questions from reporters. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/2SZChdkD4a — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) February 25, 2021

Harris was greeted with applause from workers and customers at the Giant in Ward 8. She was accompanied by the D.C. Health Director and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Harris looked on as a D.C. senior got her second vaccine shot, and she talked about her own experience getting the vaccine.

At the same time of Harris' visit, many District residents were having trouble logging on to register for the vaccine.

Due to the high volume of traffic on https://t.co/BmyOxFg0Qx, you may experience delays. We are working to resolve as quickly as possible. https://t.co/Q520TsOZPl — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 25, 2021

Harris did not address concerns expressed by D.C. officials in recent weeks that the District isn't getting its fair share of doses.