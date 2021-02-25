coronavirus

VP Kamala Harris Visits Vaccination Site in DC's Ward 8

Harris visited a Giant grocery store in Anacostia to promote vaccinations

By Mark Segraves

Vice President Kamala Harris visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in Anacostia Thursday morning as D.C. residents reported having trouble booking vaccination appointments.

The visit was a chance for President Joe Biden's administration to promote the vaccine and encourage people of color to trust the vaccine.

Harris was greeted with applause from workers and customers at the Giant in Ward 8. She was accompanied by the D.C. Health Director and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Harris looked on as a D.C. senior got her second vaccine shot, and she talked about her own experience getting the vaccine.

At the same time of Harris' visit, many District residents were having trouble logging on to register for the vaccine.

Harris did not address concerns expressed by D.C. officials in recent weeks that the District isn't getting its fair share of doses.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusJoe BidenKamala Harrisvaccinecovid19
