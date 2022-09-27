Watch Live: Virginia Students Protest Youngkin's School Transgender Policy

Watch live video from Chopper4 in the video feed above.

Crowds of students have begun to walk out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights.

More than 90 schools are set to participate, including 59 in Northern Virginia, and thousands of students are expected to join the demonstrations.

Chopper4 footage shows crowds of students outside C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge and Colgan High School in Manassas. Students were set to walk out of schools including Kilmer Middle School in Vienna, Rachel Carson Middle School in Herndon and James W Robinson, Jr. Secondary School in Fairfax.

Youngkin's proposed policy would restrict which pronouns students may use and require teachers to reveal a student's identity to their parents without the student's permission.

The policy changes would take effect 30 days after a mandatory public comment period that began Monday. More than 15,500 comments had been submitted by Tuesday morning.

Youngkin said the final decision on the policy will be made by the Virginia Department of Education once the public comment period closes. Go here if you want to weigh in.