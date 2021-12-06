Virginia State University Student From Fairfax County Shot, Killed Near Campus

A 19-year-old sophomore at Virginia State University was shot and killed on Sunday, Chesterfield County police and family confirm.

Daniel Wharton, a computer engineering major at VSU, was visiting a former suitemate’s apartment in off-campus university housing when the shooting occurred, Wharton’s mother told News4. She said he graduated from Hayfield High School and was pursuing a career in cyber security.

Police arrived at the University Apartments at Ettrick at around 8 p.m. to find Wharton suffering from gunshot wounds. He died after being transported to a local hospital.

“We are devastated and deeply saddened by the news of our fallen Trojan,” VSU President, Makola Abdullah, wrote in an email confirming Wharton’s death. “It is most difficult and painful to have such a young life cut short as a result of gun violence. This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, and our entire Trojan community.”

Abdullah said VSU police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing, according to Chesterfield County police.

Chesterfield County police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 804-748-1251, the Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or contact them through the P3 app.