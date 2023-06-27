President's motorcade backs up Inner Loop traffic for miles during rush hour

Virginia State Police shut down the Inner Loop of the Beltway just before the American Legion Bridge in McLean, causing miles of delays toward Tysons Corner during rush hour Tuesday.

The Inner Loop was closed at Georgetown Pike for President Joe Biden's motorcade. Biden was bound for a campaign event in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Traffic backed up for more than five miles.

The closure lasted more than an hour and was lifted at 5:15 p.m.

The Roosevelt Bridge outbound was shut down between D.C. and Arlington. The northbound lanes of the GW Parkway were shut down between the Memorial Bridge and the Beltway. And southbound Interstate 270 was shut down at the Beltway.

