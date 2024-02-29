Virginia school board member charged for alleged participation in Capitol riot

A Virginia school board member was arrested and charged for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Miles Adkins, 40, of Frederick County, faces four misdemeanor charges in federal court.

The FBI says a picture shows Adkins inside the Capitol helping someone else climb in through a window.

The FBI's criminal complaint includes an exchange of Facebook messages between Adkins and a friend with Adkins writing, "I'm getting food then fighting" and "I drank fireball and a coors lite in the capitol." The friend replied, "You guys better go out with a bang" and "don't let it be nothing." Adkins replied with a racial slur and "you know this."

The FBI says pictures show Adkins carrying a canned drink.

"I take responsibility for anything I'm charged with," Adkins said.

"He really needs to step down," former Frederick County School Board member Brian Hester said.

Hester was on the school board during another controversy involving Adkins. In 2022, Adkins reposted an altered photo of his fellow board members, showing them with devil horns and a Hitler-style mustache.

In June 2023, Adkins was arrested for DUI. He was found guilty a few months later.

“We don't need to have a gray cloud over all the good stuff we have going on, and this is just a massive gray cloud that's taking away from all the good stuff that’s going on in Frederick County," Hester said.

Adkins claims the Department of Justice targeted him because he's a Republican and said he will not resign his position on the school board.

"I don't put up with bullies in our school with our kids, so I'm not gonna be bullied out of this position, either," he said.

Adkins admitted his latest arrest is a distraction but wouldn't say how he plans to address the four federal charges he's facing.

"We are aware of the allegations involving Mr. Adkins,” the school district said in a statement. “However, Frederick County Public Schools remains committed to our primary goal, which is to foster the growth and wellbeing of our students.”