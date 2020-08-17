Virginia Residents Told to Report Mystery Seed Packages to USDA

Virginia residents who have received unsolicited packages of seeds from China should send the seeds to the USDA, officials say.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release Monday that residents can file a report with the USDA online. After completing the report, they will then receive instructions on how to mail the seeds.

Several Virginia residents recently said they received packages of seeds. They say they don't know what the seeds are or who sent them.

Officials are asking that people not open or plant the seeds as they could be invasive species.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection on an investigation into the mystery seeds.