Mystery Seeds Possibly From China Are Being Mailed to Virginia Residents

By Brianna Crummy

Shutterstock

If you receive a mysterious package of seeds in the mail, don't plant them.

Several Virginia residents say they received unsolicited packages of seeds that officials believe could be from China, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Friday. They say they don't know what the seeds are or who sent them.

The seeds were sent in the mail and appear to have "Chinese writing" on them and could be an invasive species, the department said.

"Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations," the department said in a statement.

