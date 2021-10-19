Crime and Courts

Virginia Mom Killed in Buggy Crash, Husband, 8 Kids Hurt: Police

By Associated Press

A Virginia woman was killed Sunday and her husband and their eight children were injured when their Amish horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended, state police said.

The buggy was traveling south on Cumberland Road in the Farmville area of Cumberland County before 8 p.m. with 10 family members on board when it was hit by a southbound Toyota Tundra, police said in a news release. The pickup truck continued, but returned a short time later, police said.

Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville died at the scene and her husband is being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said. Their eight children, aged 9 months to 16 years, were taken to hospitals for treatment for injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

The horse was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries. The buggy was equipped with the required “Slow Moving Vehicle” placard and working headlights and taillights, police said.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old Farmville man, wasn’t injured. Police said charges are pending.

Two people were seriously injured on Wednesday when the buggy they were riding in was struck by a Jeep Cherokee in Richmond County. The Jeep driver wasn’t injured and was charged with reckless driving.

