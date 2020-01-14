Virginia House Committee Advances ERA

The Equal Rights Amendment is continuing to advance in the Virginia Legislature, where its passage is all but certain.

A House committee on Tuesday approved a resolution to ratify the gender equality measure that could become the next amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The 13-9 vote split along party lines, with all Democrats supporting it and all Republicans opposing it. A Senate committee already advanced a similar resolution.

ERA resolution wins approval from a Virginia House Committee. Heads now to the House floor. The measure is already on the floor in the Senate. Both chambers are aiming for passage by week’s end. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/LQgx9DHw4k — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 14, 2020

The resolutions are now before the full House and Senate.

Even if it's ratified in Virginia, the amendment is far from being a done deal. Court battles are expected nationwide over a long-passed 1982 deadline set by Congress.