Virginia

Virginia House Committee Advances ERA

The gender equality measure could become the next amendment to the U.S. Constitution

By Associated Press

ERA activists in Virginia
Julie Carey, WRC-TV

The Equal Rights Amendment is continuing to advance in the Virginia Legislature, where its passage is all but certain.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Equal Rights Amendment is continuing to advance in the Virginia Legislature, where its passage is all but certain.

A House committee on Tuesday approved a resolution to ratify the gender equality measure that could become the next amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The 13-9 vote split along party lines, with all Democrats supporting it and all Republicans opposing it. A Senate committee already advanced a similar resolution.

The resolutions are now before the full House and Senate.

Even if it's ratified in Virginia, the amendment is far from being a done deal. Court battles are expected nationwide over a long-passed 1982 deadline set by Congress.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Virginiapolitics
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us