An Alexandria, Virginia, man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter and fatally shot him after a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina.

Jared Musgrove died after emergency responders found him suffering from two gunshot wounds at a mobile home park in Hubert, North Carolina, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said.

Musgrove, who also lived in Virginia, was the father of a 2-year-old son, his mother told the NBC affiliate WITN. She said she had heard that Musgrove knew the man was headed down to North Carolina to confront him.

“He never would have thought that guy would shoot him,” Jara Musgrove told the station.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 3:20 a.m. on July 5 and responded to the Patriot Place Mobile Home Park, the sheriff's office said. Musgrove was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that James McAlee, 46, drove from Alexandria to confront Musgrove about an alleged relationship with McAlee’s adult daughter and they got into a physical altercation, the sheriff’s office said. After the men were separated, McAlee got a gun from his truck and shot Musgrove, the sheriff's office said.

A police official told WITN that McAlee was released after the shooting because of a lack of evidence.

The U.S. Marshals Service and a sheriff’s office detective found McAlee on Monday and arrested him. He was charged with murder and had initially been held without bond. On Tuesday, a District Court judge set McAlee's bond at $500,000, WITN reported.

Court records do not list an attorney for McAlee, according to court officials.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. A reward is available.