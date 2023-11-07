Virginia declares state of emergency as wildfire burns in Shenandoah National Park

Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as wildfires burn in Patrick County and Madison County, including within Shenandoah National Park.

The Quaker Run Wildfire in Madison County, about 95 miles southwest of D.C., had burned an estimated 2,480 acres as of Sunday evening, the state forestry department said. Crews are also battling the Tuggles Gap fire in Patrick County, near the North Carolina line.

Images show clouds of smoke above fall leaves, and a U.S. Forest Service helicopter dumping down water.

The emergency declaration will allow Virginia officials to deploy attentional resources, equipment and staff, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“This executive order will ensure that the Commonwealth has additional resources and is using every tool at its disposal to keep Virginians safe,” he said in a statement.

The Madison County fire had not damaged any buildings as of Sunday evening. As a precaution, the county sheriff's office urged residents north of 681 Finks Hollow Lane to evacuate. The forestry department estimated it would take firefighters at least two weeks to completely put out the fire.

What to know about the wildfire’s impact on Shenandoah National Park

The Quaker Run fire had burned about 670 acres within Shenandoah National Park, according to a notice on the National Park Service site on Tuesday afternoon. The fire is burning on the park’s eastern boundary.

The park, Skyline Drive and other facilities remain open as scheduled.

The Whiteoak Canyon and Old Rag trails are open but “at times are impacted by dense smoke which may reach unhealthy to very unhealthy levels,” officials warned.

A fire ban is in effect, meaning that building or using an open fire anywhere in the park is prohibited.

Go here for ongoing updates from the Park Service.

How dry conditions helped the wildfire spread

Dry grasses, fallen leaves, low humidity and windy conditions have combined to create favorable conditions for wildfires to spark and spread, the governor’s office said. Virginia has had 500 wildfires this year, which is “consistent with past years,” the office said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The Virginia National Guard, Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Department of Emergency Management are among the agencies responding to the fire.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.