Virginia

Virginia Campaign Promotes Tourism From Home With ‘Love Lives Here’

By Drew Wilder and Iris Vukmanovic

NBC Universal, Inc.

Virginia is attempting to generate online buzz for tourism with its new social media campaign — “Love Lives Here” — after a dramatic drop in tourism as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With travel restricted and stay-at-home orders still in effect, states are losing out on lots of money from tourism. Visit Virginia has more than 200 LOVE signs at landmarks across the state, but those signs aren’t getting many visits since people are spending more time inside.

So, to promote the “Virginia Is for Lovers” brand, the commonwealth’s tourism team thought of a project that people could do from home. The idea is that you can take anything from you house and create your own “LOVE” sign and then post a picture of it on social media.

Local

coronavirus 14 mins ago

Virginia Allowing Elective Medical Procedures to Resume

coronavirus 21 mins ago

West Virginia Forges Ahead With Reopening as Testing Unclear

“With Love Lives Here, we just want to share that love message just to share on social media and get the word of Virginia out there to let people know that these are trying times for everyone but love is still here and Virginia is still here waiting for you," said Andrew Cothern of Visit Virginia.

You can share your picture on social media and tag @VisitVirginia with the hashtag #LoveVA.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

VirginiacoronavirusCoronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us