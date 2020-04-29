Virginia Campaign Promotes Tourism From Home With ‘Love Lives Here’

Virginia is attempting to generate online buzz for tourism with its new social media campaign — “Love Lives Here” — after a dramatic drop in tourism as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With travel restricted and stay-at-home orders still in effect, states are losing out on lots of money from tourism. Visit Virginia has more than 200 LOVE signs at landmarks across the state, but those signs aren’t getting many visits since people are spending more time inside.

So, to promote the “Virginia Is for Lovers” brand, the commonwealth’s tourism team thought of a project that people could do from home. The idea is that you can take anything from you house and create your own “LOVE” sign and then post a picture of it on social media.

“With Love Lives Here, we just want to share that love message just to share on social media and get the word of Virginia out there to let people know that these are trying times for everyone but love is still here and Virginia is still here waiting for you," said Andrew Cothern of Visit Virginia.

You can share your picture on social media and tag @VisitVirginia with the hashtag #LoveVA.