Coronavirus in DC Area

Virginia Breeze Bus to Suspend Service Due to Low Ridership

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bus agency connecting Virginia cities to Washington, D.C., announced plans to suspend service because not enough customers are taking rides during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Breeze will suspend all long-distance services starting Friday, the state’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation said in a news release Wednesday. This follows a decision that came just a few days ago to suspend Monday to Thursday service.

The agency’s director, Jennifer Mitchell, said its no longer feasible to maintain service with the lack of demand under the state’s current stay-at-home order. Virginia Breeze will restart when it is safe to travel and the demand returns, Mitchell added.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in DC Areacoronavirusthe virginia breezevirginia bus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us