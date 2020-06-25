Virginia Attorney General Sues Arlington Towing Company for ‘Predatory' Practices

Virginia’s attorney general announced Thursday that he has sued an Arlington towing company that drivers repeatedly have called predatory.

Attorney General Mark Herring filed a lawsuit against Advanced Towing Company, LLC, alleging that the company breaks state and county towing provisions and is “frequently predatory, aggressive, overreaching and illegal.”

“Virginia consumers should not have to worry about towing companies acting illegally or employing predatory, unsafe business practices,” Herring said in a statement. “My team and I will continue to hold towing companies and bad actors accountable when they break the law and take advantage of consumers.”

The company did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Herring is seeking restitution for consumers and asking the court to bar Advanced Towing from violating the law.

The company was the target of a rant by former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry in 2015. Over the years, drivers have said Advanced Towing tried to tow their cars with their children and dogs inside, and after they stepped away for just moments.