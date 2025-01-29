Video shows wrong-way driver speed through Arlington before deadly crash

Terrifying video shows a driver speeding through the busy Ballston area of Arlington before slamming into multiple cars, killing a 32-year-old woman on Monday afternoon.

Arlington County police say Xuewei He was driving in a sedan when a 71-year-old man in a silver pickup truck slammed into her, resulting in her death. She lived in McLean, police said.

Traffic camera videos from the moments leading up to the crash show the pickup speeding the wrong way, clipping an SUV and nearly clipping a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.

Shortly after, a white Arlington County police SUV made a U-turn, pursuing the wrong-way driver.

Traffic camera footage at Wilson Boulevard and N. Wakefield Street, in a dense neighborhood, shows the truck speed through the intersection. Pedestrians are nearby.

The video shows the officer in pursuit slowing down and examining the intersection before continuing.

Video shows the truck slam into the sedan, forcing it into two other cars, whose drivers were waiting at a traffic light.

Officers responded at about 2:40 p.m. The sedan's driver was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The pickup's driver was in critical but stable condition and had charges against him pending. His name was not released.